Play Fair Market liquor license suspended for selling alcohol to a minor later involved in DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverages Control issued a notice for a 30-day Notice of Suspension on Play Fair Market’s liquor license, which prohibits alcohol sales during the suspension period.

The owner, 26-year-old Marshal McClinton, allegedly sold alcohol to an underaged person who was later involved in a DUI that injured two.

Jacob Ozuna, 20, bought alcohol from McClinton on July 28, 2021.

Ozuna was later arrested by the California Highway Patrol for allegedly driving under the influence after he hit another vehicle head-on injuring two women.

“This entire situation could have been prevented,” Eric Hirata, ABC director, said. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”

McClinton agreed to the suspension.

ABC agents also cited another store clerk at Fair Play Market on July 30, 2021, for selling alcohol to a minor.

Play Fair market is located at 1030 South Union Street in Bakersfield.

ABC agents determined the guilty party during a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation.