BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 547th Night Fighter Squadron will be commended during a plaque presentation at Meadows Field Airport next month.

California Aeronautical University and Olive Drab Drivers will honor the squadron known as the “Black Widows” on Sept. 18 for the air support provided during the rescue of Americans and allied prisoners located in Philippines during World War II, organizers said.

The ceremony will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a meet and greet at the university building at 1450 Boughton Dr. and following will be a plaque ceremony at Meadows Field.

The plaque will signify honor, duty and sacrifice that U.S. Army Air Forces and U.S. Air Force members and families endure. Kern County Fire Department will also perform a helicopter flyover during the memorial. Keynote speakers will also be giving words of gratitude towards veterans on site.