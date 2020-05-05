Plantation Elementary School principal goes all out on teacher appreciation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As students learn from home and parents take a bigger role in their children’s education, admiration for teachers has never been higher.

That’s why for this year’s teacher appreciation week, one local principal has made it her mission to honor these civil servants.

Renee Whitney, Principal at Plantation Elementary School, spent last weekend working on a project to show her staff just how much she’s appreciated their tireless work during this pandemic.

The career educator crafted signs for all of 32 of her teachers and baked them a loaf of her famous lemon poppy seed bread.

“Our teachers are still working every bit as hard as they’ve always been working, but there’s not that same recognition,” said Whitney. “Everybody’s in isolation, so I thought that this would be a wonderful way to show them that we appreciate them.”

With her husband by her side, Whitney spent Sunday driving from house to house dropping off the items.

“We started about 9:30 in the morning we finished up about 3:00 in the afternoon,” said Whitney.

Diane Hinkle, a teacher at Plantation, was one of the recipients. “I was just so surprised and moved,” said Hinkle.

With their school shut down for more than six weeks and her teacher’s duties having drastically changed, Whitney wanted her teachers to know they weren’t alone.

Michelle Lafever, a second-grade teacher at the school, said the support was much needed. “It would mean a lot to anybody, but it means a lot to a teacher,” said Lafever.

Furthermore, with this week dedicated to our educators, Whitney hopes everyone shows their support for those who work tirelessly to teach our children.

“I know our parents know how much and how hard our teachers are working,” said Whitney. “So that’s what I hope people take away from this, the hard work and the love that goes into this profession.”