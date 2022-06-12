BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning south of Bakersfield along Interstate 5 is nearing full containment, fire officials said.

The Plant Fire has burned 517 acres since it began early Saturday at 2:49 a.m., Cal Fire said. The fire is at 90% containment. Kern County firefighters have worked on putting out the fire near Grapevine Road under very warm weather conditions over the weekend.

Kern firefighters also contained a fire that prompted an evacuation warning for Digier Canyon on Friday.

The cause of the Plant Fire is under investigation.