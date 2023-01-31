

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024.

Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working on securing a building to get the school up and running.

Organizers said they will file a new petition with the Panama Buena Vista Union School District to open the school in March, after which the board will then set the date to vote for the school’s approval.