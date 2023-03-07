BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools will hold their 23rd annual Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference, which will welcome over 600 students from across the county.

According to an official KCSOS release, the event aims to provide an inviting place for local youth to discuss issues they face in their daily lives, from college and career issues to self-esteem and stress management.

Organizers say there will be 12 workshops to choose from, followed by a resource fair and a departure lunch.

The KCSOS 23rd annual Leaders in Life Conference will take place March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.