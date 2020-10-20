UPDATE: Pilot ejected safely as F-18 crashed west of Highway 14

UPDATE: The pilot of an F-18 fighter jet ejected safely before the plane crashed near a rock formation on the west side of Highway 14, Kern County supervisor Mick Gleason said.

No ground injuries were reported. It was undetermined if there was ordinance on the plane, Gleason said.

The rock formation near where the plane crashed is called Robber’s Roost.

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters say they found a downed plane Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 178 and Highway 14 and were containing a small fire ignited by the crash.

It was not confirmed whether the aircraft was manned. California Highway Patrol officials in Mojave said the plane is a Navy fighter jet.

Multiple fire departments and personnel from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake were at the scene.