BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Volunteer Center of Kern County has begun to take orders for their 10th annual Holiday Cinnamon Roll sale, which will benefit seniors, youth, veterans and disabled people in Kern County, according to the center.

Organizers said they have reunited with their Costco Bakery distributor this year, and the cinnamon rolls can be enjoyed immediately or can be refrigerated or frozen to eat during your holiday events. Last year, the volunteer center sold 1,200 containers of fresh rolls.

Orders can be placed now through Dec. 5 to reserve your rolls. To order, simply fill out the order form, attach payment and submit. Orders must be received by Tuesday Dec. 5.

Businesses who place five or more containers can have the rolls delivered to their facility on Thursday Dec. 14. residential deliveries do not qualify for delivery. However, if you order more than 5 containers, expect a $5 delivery fee, according to organizers.

All other orders can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-thru pick up at 1311 Eye St., just off of California Avenue between H Street and Chester Avenue on Dec. 14. Each container is sealed and will cost you $15.

Cash or check payments orders can be mailed or dropped off during the center’s business hours, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you wish to pay via debit or credit card, call the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 661-395-9787 or visit their website, volunteercenter.info.

Proceeds will go towards supplying seniors and veterans with free fans, blankets, warm clothing and groceries.