PizzaRev on Stockdale to donate percentage of purchases Monday to fund for 3 men killed in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of purchases Monday at the PizzaRev on Stockdale Highway will go toward a fund for three men killed in a New Year’s Eve crash.

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant at 10500 Stockdale Highway. Mention the event at the register and 20 percent of your purchase will go toward the fund.

Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, died when the car they were traveling in left the road and slammed into a tree at Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue. All three were thrown from the car.

The driver, Adam Teasdale, 21, showed signs of intoxication, police said. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $1 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled in June.