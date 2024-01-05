BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least 46 pizza delivery drivers in Kern County will be losing work after a recent announcement.
On Dec. 12, CalPac Pizza, LLC, operating as Pizza Hut, announced the decision to eliminate first-party delivery services from a select number of locations in Kern County. The notice is a federal requirement based on the WARN Act.
All ‘Delivery Driver’ positions at the locations mentioned below will be eliminated 60 days after the notice, according to CalPac Pizza.
Locations
- 4708 Planz Road
- 5221- 8 Stockdale Hwy
- 6300 White Lane Suite O
- 8110 Rosedale Hwy Suite E
- 3351 Panama Lane #300
- 3701 Auburn Street
- 633 Cecil Avenue
- 2340 Hwy 46
CalPac Pizza says the decision is expected to be permanent.