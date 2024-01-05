BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least 46 pizza delivery drivers in Kern County will be losing work after a recent announcement.

On Dec. 12, CalPac Pizza, LLC, operating as Pizza Hut, announced the decision to eliminate first-party delivery services from a select number of locations in Kern County. The notice is a federal requirement based on the WARN Act.

All ‘Delivery Driver’ positions at the locations mentioned below will be eliminated 60 days after the notice, according to CalPac Pizza.

Locations

4708 Planz Road

5221- 8 Stockdale Hwy

6300 White Lane Suite O

8110 Rosedale Hwy Suite E

3351 Panama Lane #300

3701 Auburn Street

633 Cecil Avenue

2340 Hwy 46

CalPac Pizza says the decision is expected to be permanent.