BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Your love of pizza is costing you one pretty penny, one slice at a time in Bakersfield, according to one survey.

Betting.com — yes, the sports betting website — crunched some numbers and determined Bakersfield as one of the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest cost per slice of pizza.

In Bakersfield, the average cost of a 14-inch margherita pizza is $19.92, betting.com found. At eight slices per pizza, one slice comes out to $2.48 for ninth out of the top 10 most expensive pizzas.

Portland, Oregon pays the most for per pizza in the U.S. at $2.71 per slice and $21.67 for one 14-inch margherita pizza.

The survey was conducted for 50 large U.S. cities with the average price per pizza coming out to $17.16.

Here’s how the price was determined: Betting.com used data from GrubHub to the find the cost of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza in the 50 most populated cities in the United States. To find an average cost, the 14-inch pizza was ordered from five restaurants in each city.

Five other California cities — San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Los Angeles and San Diego — made the top 10 list for most expensive cities for pizza.

Detroit had the cheapest pizza at $13.39 per 14-inch pizza at $1.67 per slice.