BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every single year, for the past two years, Kern County’s ‘Point in Time’ Count has identified where services need to be deployed for the growing population of people experiencing homelessness countywide.

Hundreds of volunteers started counting as early as 4 am on Thursday, deployed everywhere from Bakersfield to Mojave.

It’s one of the most challenging issues affecting our community. Out of respect for the unsheltered, the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) asked that cameras not come along during their physical count this morning.



“We closely monitor those that are becoming homeless on a regular basis,” said BKRHC Executive Director, Anna Laven. “And how many of those experiencing homelessness are we able to find a permanent housing solution.”



No physical count took place last year due to the pandemic. Instead, data was collected from emergency shelters and navigation centers to come up with last year’s count.



In 2021, the count located more than 2,000 people experiencing homelessness in Kern County.

That’s a 27% increase from 2020. In 2020, that number increased by 19%.



Charlie Van De Voorde volunteered for the first time to ensure an accurate count but to find those who need a hand, just as he once did.



“I can relate to these individuals,” said Van De Voorde. “I would come from East Kern and my family did not want me because of my addiction.”

Charlie was unhoused for almost a year, he is now in recovery, a student at CSUB, and Program Manager for Flood Ministries in Arvin.

“It gives us a perspective,” said Van De Voorde. “The darkness they are living in gives us a better gauge of how we can serve them.”

For now, this snapshot will eventually develop into a clear picture of the state of homelessness in Kern. Data will now be reviewed and organized into a full report expected in April.



“I’m a big advocate of bringing light into someone else’s darkness,” said Van De Voorde. “To help out those that are struggling with whatever they are going thru.”

