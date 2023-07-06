BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Precious little remains of that uniquely raucous style of music from the 1950s and ‘60s known as the Bakersfield Sound, but every once in a while, Bakersfield gets a little taste of its musical legacy.

Saturday, July 8, will be just such an occasion. The Soda Crackers, a local fiddle-driven, Western Swing-inspired Bakersfield Sound band, will host a Fox Theater show they’re calling Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound.

Guests will include some of that heyday’s surviving characters, including Norm Hamlet, Eugene Moles, Jimmy Phillips, and Sonny Anglin. They’ll also have a tribute to Tommy Hays, who was on the bill but passed away in May at age 93. Guitarist-historian Deke Dickerson opens the show.

The performers will span the generations. The leader of the Soda Crackers is Zane Adamo, 30. For him, these shows are as much about community as they are about music.

“It really makes us feel like we’re doing something meaningful,” he said. “And it’s really the first time in my life I’ve really given back to something I love so much. And I really do love Bakersfield Sound and country and Western music. When we put on these shows and I see people meet – old friends, meet new friends – at these shows it really means a lot to me.”

His father, Felix Adamo, introduced Zane and brother Cooper at an early age to Western Swing and the violin – also known as the fiddle. In fact, dad originally wanted to name Zane Bob Wills Adamo. That got a hard no from his mother, Theresa.

Zane admits his brother Cooper, 5 years younger, is the better fiddle player.

“I need to start practicing more,” he said. “I can’t let my little brother beat me.”

The show will serve as a fundraiser to help bring 11 classic portraits of Bakersfield Sound performers back to Bakersfield from Florida, where artist Patti Doolittle and her husband Marvino have been restoring them.

The huge portraits hung for years on loan at Trout’s but disappeared when manager Thomas Rockwell closed the historic honky tonk and moved to the town of Jackson. The portraits appeared there at a bar called Rawhide. Citizens Preserving History, a local organization, eventually rescued them and they’ll be back in Bakersfield – the exact location to be announced – sometime this fall.

Tickets to Saturday night’s show at the Fox are still available – they’re $20 at the Fox box office or at the door the night of the show. Doors open at 6, show at 7.