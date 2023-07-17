BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is collaborating with Dewar’s Candy Shop for the “Pint for a Pint” blood drive event.

According to a release, the event will take place on Friday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dewar’s at 2700 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield. Every successful donor will receive a special voucher redeemable for a pint of ice cream.

HCBB encourages individuals to schedule their appointments in advance on their website. However, walk-ins are also welcome.

HCBB said that donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent to participate. All interested donors must also bring a photo ID with a date of birth.

For more information about blood donation, please visit the HCBB website or call them directly at 661-323-4222.