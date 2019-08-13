‘Pint for a Pass’ is Houchin Blood Bank’s offer to get you into the Kern County Fair for free

If you want to get into the Kern County Fair for free, you’ll have to roll up your sleeve.

Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering a free pass for people who donate a pint of blood through Sept. 22.

You can donate at either Houchin Blood Bank — at 5901 Truxtun Ave. or 11515 Bolthouse Drive.

You can also get a pass by donating at one of its mobile drives.

Houchin says for seven years, the drive has been a fun way to supply its centers at the end of summer — a time where there’s usually a high demand for blood.

You can find a list of drives at the Houchin website.

You can also call 323-4222.