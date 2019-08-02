Pine Mountain Club teen has been missing since July 23

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old girl has been missing since July 23 and authorities are asking for help locating her.

Lilly Hillairet was last seen at Opportunities for Learning at 27616 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Hillairet is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches, 105 pounds with red hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

