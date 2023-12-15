BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department is working to extinguish the flames of the Pine Fire on Friday.

Fire crews were called at around 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 15, and has burned at least 181 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire started near South Granite Road and Round Mountain Road, an area just northeast of Bakersfield. Cal Fire says Kern County Fire Department is the lead agency on this brush fire.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

