BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pilot of a crop duster is doing OK after his aircraft crashed in an almond orchard Monday afternoon south of Bakersfield.

First responders were called to reports of an aircraft going down about a mile west of Highway 99 and 1.5 miles south of Copus Road just after 4 p.m.

Kern County fire crews located the downed aircraft in the orchard. The pilot was able to get out of the plane and did not request medical treatment, the Kern County Fire Department said in a statement.

Photo: Kern County Fire Department

Eric Heble owner of Wheeler Ridge Aviation Inc. — the company that owns the crop duster aircraft — said the pilot was doing OK.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.