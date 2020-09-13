Pilot makes emergency landing in eastern Kern County: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said the pilot of a single-engine plane made an emergency landing in a remote area of Kern County to fix a mechanical issue before making it to his destination in Inyokern.

KCSO says it received a call at around 4:30 p.m. about a plane that was overdue to land at Inyokern Airport. The pilot had taken off from Kern Valley Airport in Kernville a littler earlier.

Officials learned the pilot had made an emergency landing in Bird Spring Pass — an area in between both airports. The pilot told officials he landed and fixed pressure gauges before taking off and safely landing at Inyokern Airport at around 5 p.m.

The pilot was not injured.