Pilot killed in Shafter aircraft crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the pilot of an aircraft killed in a crash in Shafter on Nov. 3.

The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Max Allen Hanner of Bakersfield by the coroner. Hanner was the pilot of a crop dusting aircraft that took off from Shafter-Minter Field headed to New Cuyama, airport officials said. The aircraft went down a quarter mile from the airport near East Lerdo Highway and North Driver Road just before noon that day.

Hanner was the only person aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.