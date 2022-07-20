BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a pill found on a Del Taco burrito in June did contain fentanyl but did not come from the restaurant.

Last month 9-year-old Braelynn Kush found what looked like a fentanyl pill when she unwrapped her burrito from the Del Taco drive-thru off Merle Haggard Drive. David Kush, Braelynn’s father, said they found a blue pill indented with the letter “M” when they got home.

The pill was seized and submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for testing. KCSO officials said the investigation determined that the pill did not come from Del Taco and that it was not an employee and did not get placed in the food at Del Taco. Officials said how the pill got placed in the food in unknown.

KCSO said the subjects were medically cleared during the incident since the pill was found after the bite was taken. Officials said sometime after leaving the drive through and the girl getting home is when the pill was apparently placed in the burrito.

Officials said there are no suspects, but there are “people of interest.” Officials said no one related to the girl who found the pill in the burrito is a person of interest.

A spokesperson for Del Taco provided the following statement:

“Del Taco is aware of this situation and is actively investigating this claim. We pride ourselves on food safety and quality and take seriously any claim that relates to it. We have reached out to the guest in question and have not been contacted by any authorities regarding this issue. We are committed to our guests and will continue to take the necessary steps to resolve this matter.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.