BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Thanksgiving has a number of traditions – turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, family gatherings and of course the pumpkin pie line at Costco.

Store number 688, on Rosedale Highway, was jam-packed with customers at the stroke of 10 Wednesday morning – the day before the feast of Thanksgiving.

If that kind of crowd wasn’t an unusual sight, this surely was – shopping carts burdened with one or two pies and little else. Who has that kind of discipline at Costco?

Andrea Romero doesn’t even like pumpkin pie all that much, but her family does. So, like a dutiful mom, she queued up with the other shoppers

“It’s crazy here,” Andrea Romero. “It’s absolutely nuts. Everybody waited till the last minute I guess. Including me.”

The Rosedale Highway Costco sells 28,000 pumpkin pies per year, the vast majority in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, and most of those on Thanksgiving eve day. At more than 3 and a half pounds per pie, that’s a lot of pumpkins.

When Pete Lumie arrived at 10, the parking lot was already full and customers were wheeling out pies.

He finally made it to the front of the line, only to watch the customer right in front of him walk off with the last of that batch – and there are 360 pies per batch. And that was with a strict today-only limit of two pumpkin pies per person.

“I asked for two,” Lumie said, “and he goes, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have to wait. The next batch is cooling off.’”

The pies cook for an hour at 350 degrees, then chill in the freezer for 30 minutes. They’re still warm when they come out.

Of course, Costco wasn’t the only place people were adding that traditional Thanksgiving dessert to their holiday food lineup.

Marie Callender’s had a line out the door and down the sidewalk for people picking up their pre-ordered pies. Local restaurants like Lorene’s were doing a nice side business, and Happy Jack’s Burger and Pie set aside one specialty item to focus on the other. Owners Ruben and Frances Rosales were riding a sugar high.

“No hamburgers!,” Frances said. “Just pie, pie, pie!”

Said Ruben: “Peanut butter, chocolate, coconut, banana, pineapple, pineapple coconut, and then we do Rudy, and we have pumpkin and apple.”

A “Rudy,” Ruben said, is peanut butter and chocolate.

But of course, those places weren’t also selling blenders, furniture and toilet paper. Katie Kreiser, for one, wasn’t going to be swayed by any other kitchen.

“Best in town, best price,” she said. “My kids love the pumpkin pie. But my mom and dad, they put me in charge of the pies this year, so that’s where I’m at. Had to come here first.”

Rhonda Lewis figures she’s been coming to Costco for pumpkin pie since the company opened its first store in Bakersfield in the 1980s. How many pumpkin pies do you figure that makes, Rhonda?

“That is about 1,000,” she said, laughing at her wild overestimation.

Not a pumpkin pie aficionado? No big deal. There are typically all kinds of noshing options on Thanksgiving Day.

Andrea Romero, for example, will pass on the pumpkin and go straight to her favorite thing about Thanksgiving.

“The champagne,” she said. “Just saying. I have that ready to go.”

Costco has champagne too, of course. But on this day, hundreds of shoppers had one thing foremost on their mind: Pumpkin pie, and worth the wait.