Pickup truck hits power pole in northeast Bakersfield overnight causing power outages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Thursday night caused a power outage for more than 300 people in northeast Bakersfield. A pickup truck hit a power pole around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Mount Vernon Avenue and Flower Street. According to the California Highway Patrol traffic website, power lines were down across both lanes of the road.

The driver of the truck told 17 News he was tired and fell asleep at the wheel. The PG&E website showed that at one point almost 400 customers were without power in the area.

At last check power was restored for most homes, with full restoration expected later today.