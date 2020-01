DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say no one inside a business was injured Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed through the front of it.

Police said officers were called to the 1206 High Street at around 1:30 p.m. for the call.

Photo: Delano Police Department

It’s unclear why the driver of the pickup truck collided through the front of the building, but the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision and officers are investigating.