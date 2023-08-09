BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is giving the community a chance to meet the new police chief and compete in pickleball matches.

The department is hosting a ‘Pickleball with Police’ event on Aug. 24, where people of all ages can come together, eat and play pickleball with local law enforcement. People can attend the event at 220 W. C Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a release said.

“I wanted to do something a little different from coffee with a cop and try having some fun with our community and play pickleball. The entire family can join us and enjoy an evening at TPD, and we’ll even supply all the gear,” said TPD Chief Richard Standridge.

Carlin Gibbs, a USA Pickleball certified instructor, will be on hand to assist everyone playing. There will be three pickleball courts setup in the parking lot. Recent Police & Fire Olympic Pickleball medalists are expected to be at the event providing assistance for people as well.

The department also says Marias Kitchen Mobile Restaurant will be nearby for an easy dinner option.