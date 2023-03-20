BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Healthcare workers protested outside Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday, calling for more staff as contract negotiations with Dignity Health continue.

Dozens were outside Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on 34th Street protesting a lack of staffing, that the healthcare workers’ union, SEIU-UHW, says puts patients and caregivers at risk.

SIEU-UHW says thousands of other healthcare workers are protesting at other Dignity Health facilities across California over the next two weeks.

Hospital worker Anita Valenzuela said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted staffing at Bakersfield Memorial and they are still in critical demand for more staff.

“We’re not able to give patients the care they deserve,” she said.

President & CEO of Bakersfield Memorial, Ken Keller released a statement addressing Monday’s protest.

Dignity Health Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is deeply committed to the well-being of our staff and our patients. We recognize and respect the rights of our employees to participate in today’s informational picket. This event is related to ongoing contract negotiations between Dignity Health and SEIU-UHW. We want our community to know that providing safe, high-quality care is always our top priority. Hospital operations are not impacted by today’s event and all services continue to be available Ken Keller, President & CEO Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

SEIU-UHW workers are scheduled to picket outside Mercy Hospital Southwest on Tuesday.

The contract between SEIU-HWA and Dignity Health is set to expire on April 30.