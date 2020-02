BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Presidential Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders spoke to a packed crowd at his “Get Out the Vote” rally at Spectrum Amphitheatre Friday.

His campaign encouraged people to bring their vote-by-mail ballots to the rally to turn them in early.

Below you can find a slide show of photos taken at the event.

Thousands came out in support of Presidential Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Presidential Democratic Candidate speaking at Spectrum Amphitheatre. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Sanders addresses supporters at Bakersfield rally. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Thousands came out in support of Presidential Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Sanders shakes hands with supporters on stage. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Sanders addresses supporters at Bakersfield rally. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Rooftop view of Sanders speaking to packed crowd. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Spectrum Amphitheatre was filled with Sanders supporters. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Sanders walks on stage at Spectrum Amphitheatre. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Sanders held “Get Out the Vote” rally at Spectrum Amphitheatre. Marisel Maldonado/KGET

Rooftop view of Sanders speaking to packed crowd. Marisel Maldonado/KGET