LANCASTER, Calif. (KGET) — Millions of poppies are blooming in the middle of the desert in Lancaster.

Onlookers and travelers from across the state have been making their way to state parks and open spaces to get a glimpse of the long-awaited superbloom finally taking shape after our record rainfall.

On Monday and this past weekend, visitors were pulling over to the side of the roads to get a glimpse of the spectacular poppies in Lancaster. The approximate 90-minute drive from Bakersfield puts you in one of the best spots to experience the superbloom of our colorful state flower the California poppy.

17 News photojournalist Juan Corona spent part of the day shooting photos and video in the brilliant orange poppies taking over the landscape.

Millions of poppies are blooming in Lancaster. Photo: Juan Corona / KGET

If you decide to take pictures it is important to remember not to step on the flowers because that selfie could cause a lost opportunity to rebuild the seed bank for the next superbloom.

If you don’t want to make the drive out to Lancaster there are more places around Kern County and the state where you can see the superbloom.

If you visit a superbloom spot with your family, send us your photos at 17News@kget.com.