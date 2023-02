BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday’s storm brought snow to the outskirts of Bakersfield, including the Bakersfield National Cemetery on East Bear Mountain Boulevard.

Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber shared photos of the cemetery during and right after the storm.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

Photo courtesy of Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber.

These photos were taken during and after the storm that happened around 3:30 p.m., Bibber said.