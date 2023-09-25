BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department started issuing prescribed burns for training in parts of east Bakersfield Monday.

The Valley Training Burns will also take place on Wednesday and Friday and aim to reduce the potential of wildfire damage by getting rid of dry grass.

The Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer released photos of Monday’s burn.

Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Fire officials say the burns will last from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be conducted near the southeast corner of highways 184 and 178.