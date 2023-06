BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out in an empty lot near the Golden Valley High School graduation ceremony Thursday night.

Photos shared by a witness show the fire lighting up the empty lot near the football field, where the graduation took place.

The witness said the visitor’s side of the stadium was evacuated and the ceremony was paused.

Photo courtesy of Emily G. Chavez.

The fire was reported around 8:26 p.m. at the school on Hosking Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

This is a developing story.