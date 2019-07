Newly released photos give a clearer look at the damage done to China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station by a pair of earthquakes earlier this month.

Dozens of pictures were posted on the base’s Facebook page this week.

China Lake is located just outside the city of Ridgecrest where a 6.4 and 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit July 4 and July 5.

The photos show items toppled, broken items and cracked concrete.

The base is home to 4,000 employees and more than 1,300 buildings.