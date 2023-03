BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Viewer-shared photos show the damage caused by the rockslide that led to the closure of Highway 178 Wednesday.

According to the photos, a large boulder fell on a vehicle and totaled it while leaving a large impression on the roadway.

Image courtesy Dad’s Gone Live Image courtesy Dad’s Gone Live

Drivers are advised to be careful on these highways.

It is not immediately known when Highway 178 through the canyon will open.