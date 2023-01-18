BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1.

The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are.

Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an hour after the incident and has been working to repair the damage and remove rocks from the road.

Officials believe this slide is related to the storm activity the state has been seeing for a couple of weeks. Caltrans said the highway could be closed through at least Friday.