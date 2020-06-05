PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter sit-in, interfaith silent march honor George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two different events took place on Wednesday evening to honor George Floyd.

The first event was a Black Lives Matter Sit-In at mill creek park, where more than 200 people attended. There was live music and speeches from local leaders, as well as nine minutes of silence to honor George Floyd.

Below you can find a slide show of photos taken at the sit-in.

The second event was an interfaith silent march that began at the California and P Street intersection and ended at the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters. Once in front of the BPD building, the group participated in song and heard from community faith leaders. Organizer Oscar J. Anthony said his mission behind the march was to bring together people of all religions and backgrounds.

Below you can find a slide show of photos taken at the march.

