SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KGET) — With California’s historic wet winter in the past, nature enthusiasts have flocked to national and state parks to catch the spectacular superbloom.

Splashes of color have sprouted in the Carrizo Plain National Monument with more seeds expected to bloom throughout the month, according to the U.S. Department of Land Management.

The Carrizo Plain is the largest single native grassland remaining in California and is located just 70 miles west of Bakersfield.

The remote national monument is located off Highway 58 and sits between scenic carved valleys, rimmed by steep mountains and is home to diverse communities of wildlife and plant species. The drive clocks in just under an hour-and-a-half from Downtown Bakersfield.

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

Luis Garcia / KGET

The national monument makes for a fun family adventure where you can enjoy a picnic surrounded by lush, vibrant wildflowers.

As the flowers bloom, officials at the Carrizo Plain National Monument urge visitors to respect private property and heed warning signs. The Carrizo Plain is in a remote area with no food or water available.

If you’ve experienced California’s superbloom, share your photos with us. Email them to 17news@kget.com.