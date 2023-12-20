BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You get a phone call that looks like the local police station’s number. At first, the call seems normal, but gets fishy very quickly after demanding personal information and even money over the phone.

That’s because it’s not the police at all.

It’s a scammer that’s disguised their phone number as the police’s number. Hang up, and call back.

It’ll take the fraudulent caller ID out of the question. Police are typically not in a hurry to get personal information over the phone.

“Officers are not going to be in a rush to get this over the phone. These people are acting like it’s urgent, not giving you time to think about it, and trying to make it happen right then. ‘I need this information and I need you to do this all right now,'” according to Andrew Tipton Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer.

Even Sheriff Donny Youngblood gets these phone calls too. His advice? They could leave a message.

“What I’ve done with my phone is that if you’re not in my phone book, then I don’t answer your call. I think that’s a good way for people to work towards an expansive phone book in your phone. When someone calls you it tells you who it is, if it’s a number and even if it’s a 661 area code and you don’t recognize it, they’ll leave you a message if it’s urgent. So I think that’s a good way of eliminating a lot of those scammers,” Youngblood said.

If the scammer leaves a message on a false caller ID, and you call back directly on the phone number they disguised themselves as, it eliminates the scammer out of the equation.