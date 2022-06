BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resolution to honor Deputy Phillip Campas with a memorial interchange is moving forward.

Senator Shannon Grove said her resolution, SCR-75, passed unanimously on the Senate floor Thursday. The resolution would rename the highway interchange located at Highway 65 and 99 in Kern County as the Deputy Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange.

Campas was killed during a standoff in Wasco last July.

SCR will head to the Assembly Transportation Committee next.