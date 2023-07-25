BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Exactly two years after Kern County Deputy Sheriff Phillip Campas was killed in the line of duty, his memory is engraved in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and loved him, just as his name is engraved here in the granite of Kern County Sheriff’s headquarters.

Campas – a Marine Corps veteran of the war in Afghanistan, dedicated mentor to young people, husband, father and friend – died carrying out an exemplary act of courage – charging a house where a killer held his family captive.

That day of domestic violence ended in tragedy not just for the Wasco family of shooter Jose Manuel Ramirez Junior it meant heartbreak for the Kern County law enforcement community – indeed, the entire community.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in particular is forever changed by this cruel lesson in mortality.

“He was such a star,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. “That when he was killed in the line of duty, it was a wakeup call, it was a bolt of lightning for every member of this organization because he wasn’t gettable. He was the guy that was never going to get hurt in the line of duty, and it did happen to him, and it left a mark on this organization that … will never go away.

Dick Taylor – family friend, fellow Marine and co-organizer of the Devil Pups, a youth life skills program Campas cherished – says Campas’s legacy is strong.

“Inspirational, helping others, not giving up, doing the best you can, being humble,” Taylor said of Campas. “That legacy will carry on.”

One of the current Devil Pups will receive the first Phillip Campus Award at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in downtown Bakersfield. Just another example of this community’s ongoing effort to repay a debt that can never be repaid.

As for Campas’s family — his parents, Jesse and Christine, visited the memorial at Sheriff’s headquarters Tuesday morning, then “his tree” at Camp Hamilton near Lerdo and then his grave at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Campas’s widow Christina, their son and two young daughters attended a remembrance in rural New York State attended by several of Phillip’s Marine Corps buddies from a half-dozen states.

Some names, some faces, fade from our memory with time. That of Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas is not one of those cases.