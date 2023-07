BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E crews are working on repairs to a gas line in downtown Bakersfield Monday morning.

According to PG&E officials, a third-party work crew hit a gas line at 20th and Q streets during a dig around 10:34 a.m.

Officials told 17 News there are no injuries or fires related to the issue.

It is not immediately clear how long PG&E crews will be at the scene. Avoid the area.