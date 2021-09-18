PG&E warns winds could force power shutoffs Monday for some Kern County homes, businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says forecasts of dry offshore winds elevating the risk of wildfire could force a power shutoff for several hundred homes and businesses in parts of Kern County beginning Monday.

The utility said its Public Safety Power Shutoff could affect 674 homes and businesses beginning Monday at 9 p.m. A PG&E map showing future PSPS-related outages showed an area off Comanche Drive and south of Rio Bravo in East Bakersfield, areas in southern Kern County in Lebec and Fort Tejon, and an area near Bear Valley Springs could be affected.

You can check your address with PG&E here.

Power companies use Public Safety Power Shutoffs to proactively de-energize power lines and shutting off power when there is a forecast for wildfire risk. PG&E calls it a “last-resort” tool to reduce wildfire risk.

Thirteen counties in California could be affected by possible PSPS shutoffs beginning Monday, with a majority of them in Northern California.

You can find information from PG&E at this link.