BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company is warning the community of vampire appliances that are in your home.

PG&E says that vampire appliances are appliances that still use energy when they are turned off, such as gaming consoles, computers, printers, alarm clocks, coffee makers and chargers.

Those appliances alone can account for up to 10% of your energy bills, according to PG&E.

PG&E is urging customers to vanquish these energy vampires by leaving chargers unplugged, turning off lights when they leave the room and using smart power strips.