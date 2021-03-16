PG&E warns of scams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is warning of scams through calls, texts, emails, and in-person where scammers contact customers and ask for immediate payment to avoid service being disconnected.

PG&E never contacts a customer for the first time within one hour of a service disconnection, the utility said, and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

Customers can register for My Account at PGE.com for access to balance information, payment history and other account details. A customer receiving a call from someone demanding immediate payment can log in to confirm whether their account is in good standing.

If someone believes they’re being targeted by a scammer, call PG&E at 800-743-5000.