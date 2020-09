BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday said it’s possible there will be power shutoffs within the next 48 hours due to an increased risk of wildfires.

Kern is among the 21 counties that could be impacted by the shutoffs, the utility’s website says. A video briefing will be provided at 6 p.m. and shown live on kget.com and KGET’s Facebook page.

