BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said an estimated 600 Kern County residents could be impacted by a planned power shutoff tonight to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by power lines.

The shutoff is expected to begin at 5 p.m., the utility said. Forecasts show “high fire-risk” conditions with potentially strong, dry offshore winds beginning this evening and ending Thursday afternoon.

PG&E said its goal is to restore power as quickly as possible based on weather conditions.