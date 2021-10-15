PG&E to replace power poles on Coffee Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E will be replacing 34 power poles along Coffee Road next week during the evening to improve the safety and reliability in Kern County, according to PG&E.

The project will take place on Coffee Road from Norris Road and Rosedale Highway with the end point being at the PG&E Kern Power Plant, according to PG&E. Due to the size and location of the project, customers within a 1-mile radius were sent notifications of the project one month ago and an additional reminder will be sent out via PG&E’s automated phone call and text message system.

PG&E is advising customers that it should not hinder everyday life as they are working with local business to coordinate impacts in the area and setting traffic control areas accordingly, but to expect potential noise disturbances, according to PG&E.

The project will take place overnight with some work being done over the weekend to minimize the local impact.

PG&E noted that weather and other factors may play a role in when work can be done.

The project is estimated to be completed in early November, according to PG&E.