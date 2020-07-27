PG&E to begin relocating section of electric lines in southeast Bakersfield on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some residents in southeast Bakersfield could see electric service interruptions due to a new project getting underway tomorrow.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company said that starting on Tuesday, crews will begin relocating overhead transmission and distribution electric lines near the intersection of Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.

The segment to be relocated begins at the intersection and continues south along the east side of Union Avenue for about 1,850 feet, the company said.

To relocate the lines, PG&E said it will remove seven existing wood poles. The company will install nine slightly taller wood poles to allow for proper standards to be met for the newly relocated poles.

PG&E said it will be utilizing bucket trucks and other equipment to lift crews over the roadways to make the necessary upgrades.

Customers will be notified of any service interruptions during the course of the project, which is expected to be complete by early October, according to PG&E. Lane closures and traffic controls will also be used periodically.