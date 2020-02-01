PG&E submits plan of reorganizing testimony to state regulators and updates to Bankruptcy Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company submit court filings defining key information to the company’s updated Chapter 11 of their Plan of Reorganization. On Friday, the company submitted testimony in the California Public Utilities Commission Plan of Reorganization proceeding and its updated plan with the Bankruptcy Court.

Based on the updated information, PG&E remains on track to have its Chapter 11 Plan confirmed by the state’s new go-forward wildfire fund deadline on Jun. 30. According to a press release by the company, PG&E will be a financially stable company while continuing to prioritize safe operations and customer focus. Chapter 11 also states the company will continue to focus on meeting California’s energy needs and energy goals due to changed climate.

PG&E CEO and President, Bill Johnson, believes the company’s plan meets both Gov. Gavin Newsom’s December public letter to the company and spirit of Assembly Bill 1054. In a press release, Johnson also states that the company will include being rate neutral on average to its customers.

“Under our Plan, the company will emerge from Chapter 11 as a reimagined utility with an enhanced safety structure, improved operations,” Johnson said. “A board and management team focused on providing safe, reliable, and clean energy our customers expect and deserve.”

The company says they are open to further discussing with the Governor’s Office throughout the process.

According to the press release, updated information on safety and operational elements of the plan include:

Updating PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company Board of Directors in order to have qualified expertise and skills to oversee the company in case of an emergency.

Implementing a plan to regionalize the company’s operations and infrastructure to enhance their focus on local communities and its customers.

Further strengthening PG&E’s corporate governance by appointing an independent safety advisor after the expiration of the court-appointed Federal Monitor.

Implementing a new expanded role of Chief Risk Officer that will report directly to the PG&E Corporation CEO and oversee risks associated with PG&E operations.

Implementing a new expanded role of Chief Safety Officer that will report to the PG&E Corporation CEo and oversee PG&E’s strategy to further improve public and workforce safety.

Committing to enhanced safety metrics and implementing stricter regulatory oversight with escalating enforcement mechanisms.

Reforming executive compensation to further tie it to safety performance

Continuing to assume all pension obligations, other employee obligations, collective bargaining agreements with labor unions, all power purchase agreements and community choice aggregation servicing agreements.

According to the press release, updated financial elements of the plan include:

Paying any excess amount of the $25 billion to wildfire victims through the settlements reached with individuals victims, subrogation claimants and public entities.

Creating a financing structure protecting customer rates and company positions deemed for long term success. Including saving PG&E’s customers nearly $1 billion through previous announced settlement with noteholders and contributing shareholders of approximately $8 billion, so that the plan is neutral on average to customers.

The court filings are available here and on PG&E’S Corporation website.