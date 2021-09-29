PG&E, Southern California Edison announce expanded support during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E and Southern California Edison on Wednesday announced a partnership with the 211 Network to provide emergency preparedness support during Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Customers will be able to call or text 211 to connect with local resources, including home meal delivery, shelter and portable backup power, according to a PG&E news release. That includes assistance for those with physical, developmental or intellectual disabilities, the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

“The 211 California Network is excited to work with the utility companies to provide additional support to their customers,” said Interface 211 Community Information Officer Kelly Brown in the release. “This partnership with SCE and PG&E will expand our ability to connect customers to critical resources before, during, and after Public Safety Power Shutoffs.”

For more information, go to 211.org.