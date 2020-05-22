Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

PG&E says tens of thousands of customers have enrolled in CARE program since pandemic started

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PGE_1529714880760.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says that since the coronavirus pandemic began tens of thousands of customers have enrolled in its CARE program providing income-qualified households discounts on their energy bills.

The utility said more than 60,000 customers enrolled in the program in April, triple the usual monthly enrollment. It’s predicting more than 1.6 million PG&E customers will be enrolled in the program by the end of 2020. There are 1.46 million customers enrolled.

Qualified customers can apply for CARE online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News