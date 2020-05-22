PG&E says tens of thousands of customers have enrolled in CARE program since pandemic started

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says that since the coronavirus pandemic began tens of thousands of customers have enrolled in its CARE program providing income-qualified households discounts on their energy bills.

The utility said more than 60,000 customers enrolled in the program in April, triple the usual monthly enrollment. It’s predicting more than 1.6 million PG&E customers will be enrolled in the program by the end of 2020. There are 1.46 million customers enrolled.

Qualified customers can apply for CARE online.